DREAM TEAM

ELIJAH NIKO, THE BEDFORD AND FORMER PAU, YORKSHIRE CARNEGIE AND EALING WINGER, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST

1. Euan Murray –A great scrummager and a tough player. Off the field he was a real gentleman for the team. I respected the fact he refused to play on a Sunday because of his beliefs. 2. Alun Walker – He is the most under-rated player around. He has got skills for a hooker, is always a consistent performer for Ealing and definitely knows how to score tries.3. Ben Tameifuna – He is an absolute unit but he can carry his size real...