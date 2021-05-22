DREAM TEAM

BERNARD JACKMAN, THE FORMER IRELAND, SALE, CONNACHT AND LEINSTER HOOKER, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST

1. Andrew Sheridan – Such a powerful scrummager and ball carrier and probably as strong a man as I played against, both at Sale and Toulon. 2. Keith Wood – A different level of skill-set to most hookers and had a really aggressive mindset. Played far bigger than his body warranted, possibly why he suffered so many injuries. 3. Stan Wright – Brilliant player and character at Leinster. Hard as nails and could move really well for a bi...