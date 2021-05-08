Must address drop in playing numbers

NATURALLY, many articles in these pages are about the Big Beasts in our sport: the RFU’s handling of the PGA and its shareholders including CVC; promotion and relegation; player release and welfare; evisceration of the Championship; and financial meltdown.But we must not forget the slide of adult male participation in the lower leagues which augurs so badly for the future. Without urgent prioritisation and imagination being directed at the detail of the community game the slide will continue.Alec Jones

