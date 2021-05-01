Resilient Roses are example for Eddie

WHAT an incredible match between England and France last weekend for the Women’s Six Nations Championship.Nervous starts and failing lineouts from both sides, a French scrum continuously steamrollering the English pack backwards at a rate of knots, missed kicks in all areas. And still the Red Roses found the strength, resilience, and complete determination to conquer Les Bleus.Eddie Jones, get your lads to watch that game – inspirational team play from every England player in the face of huge adversity.And three Six Nations Championships on the bounce. They&rsquo...