DREAM TEAM

ED SLATER, THE GLOUCESTER, ENGLAND SAXONS AND FORMER LEICESTER LOCK, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST...

1. Marcos Ayerza – ‘El Toro’ was easily the best scrummaging loosehead I’ve come across and was also handy around the park. 2. Tom Youngs –Played loads of games with ‘Younger’ and the man is a machine. You could always trust him to lead from the front. Also, it helps he loves a beer and is good company.3. Fraser Balmain –It took me a while to understand ‘Fi-Fi Chunk’ but once I did, he turned...