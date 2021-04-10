Santiago wings in for Begles shot at history

By GEORGE LAWRENCE

PREVIEW...Bordeaux-Begles v Racing 92Today. Kick-off 1.30pm, Stade Chaban-DelmasStar: Mathieu JalibertBORDEAUX-BEGLES are in the European Cup quarter-finals for the first time ever and they largely have fly-half Matthieu Jalibert to thank for it.Since taking over from Romain Ntamack as France’s starting No.10 in the final 2020 Six Nations matches, and earning a Player of the Championship nomination, Jalibert’s form for country has translated to club.He starred in the 36-17 quarter-final victory over Bristol last week with a try, five penalties a...