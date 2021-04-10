Head to heads all round as Top 14 giants go toe to toe

By SAMUEL JACKSON

PREVIEW...Clermont v ToulouseToday. Kick-off 4pm, Stade Marcel-MichelinAce: Romain NtamackCLERMONT have lost their last two home games in the European Cup, but will be buoyed by the fact that they took the spoils when they faced Toulouse in the opening round of this season’s Top 14 competition.Clermont are yet to lift the top prize, having lost in the final three times – 2013, 2015 and 2017 – while Toulouse have won the trophy four times.Both teams overcame stern tests last weekend as Les Rouge et Noir defeated Munster 40-33 in Limerick while Cl...