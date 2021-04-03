Three gripes to put in Room 101

ALWAYS enjoy the Room 101 column, and I would like to share three rants with TRP. What is going on with Worcester? They were my closest Premiership club for several years so I supported them accordingly. They have one of the better homegrounds of the ones I have seen so far and a great academy so will there ever be a hope that they can follow in Bristol Bears footsteps and currently London Irish and stop being the Italy of the Premiership?Second, why are Italy still in the Six Nations, I never watch their matches. Make room for another European side and let their spot be fou...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login