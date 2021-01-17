Dickson had duty to send Sinckler off

WHY didn’t referee Karl Dickson send off Kyle Sinckler when he swore at him? There is no answer.

Dickson has done officials everywhere a massive disservice by his abject failure to act properly against as blatant an act of abuse as you are likely to see.

On another subject, I’ve seen subs barging into players in the dead ball area, we’ve had the Sale/Twelvetrees fracas, and last weekend I saw the hi-viz bib wearers not retreat away from the touchline so that the touch judge trying to track a flying winger (Adam Radwan) had to run around them.

Time for action ...