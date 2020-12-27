RFU must stamp authority by ruling out ring-fencing

I AM saddened at the numerous TRP reports regarding the ‘ring-fencing’ of the top tier.
Do the current executives of the Premiership ‘cartel’ really believe their huge financial losses are down to Covid-19? Let’s see, which Premiership teams have lived within their means over the past few years, importantly pre-Covid-19?
Just one I believe, all of the others have been guilty of spending a fortune on wages time and time again, and the ‘poor’ relegated team start life in the Championship with a large cash bonus! Who is suffering now? Than...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login