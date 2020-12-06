The Rugby Paper

Saracens to play Tigers in friendly

SARACENS will host a Leicester Tigers XV in a friendly on December 12 as they prepare for the start of the Championship in the new year.The club confirmed 1,000 supporters will be able to attend the fixture. A statement read: “The 1,000 tickets will be available to Saracens Seasonal Members and will be allocated via an equal opportunity ballot.”Saracens will also play Super Rugby side the Stormers in the new year at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

