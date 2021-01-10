JEREMY GUSCOTT

OUTSPOKEN AND UNMISSABLE… EVERY WEEK
Let Lions play Australia instead of Springboks
THERE has been a lot said over the last week about the prospects of the 2021 Lions tour of South Africa going ahead after the sharp increase in Covid infections in the UK and South Africa, and the identification of new strains.
However, it is very difficult to predict what will happen week-to-week, let alone five months from now when the tour is due to start.
When it comes to the Lions my attitude is that if it is at all possible, the show must go on. For me, the Lions is one of t...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login