ALAN DICKENS, ENGLAND U20S HEAD COACH AND FORMER SALE, LEEDS, SARACENS AND NORTHAMPTON No.9, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST...

1. Soane Tonga’uiha – In my time at Northampton he was outstanding. Dominant in the scrum and an excellent rugby player in terms of ball carries and athleticism.

2. Rob Rawlinson – Legend! The No.1 rugby person I’ve come across in 20 years. Ultimate team player and always a positive presence at Leeds. Top, top bloke.

3. Census Johnston – Similar to Soane, I do like my rugby playing props! Arr...