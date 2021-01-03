Simple ways to make the game better for all

Views
COLIN BOAG
Inevitable: Luke Cowan-Dickie scores for Exeter after a series of pick and gos
New Year is a time for resolutions, so let me suggest a few for the Premiership. None of them need approval from World Rugby, so let’s just make them happen.
We’re lucky to have in the Premiership an outstanding set of referees, but there are some areas where I wish they’d tighten up. Law 6.5.a says ‘The referee is the sole judge of fact and of law during a match’. I recently heard a ref saying to a player who enquired about something, &ldq...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login