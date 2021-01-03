Supporters should petition for change

AFTER watching Dan Leo’s film Oceans Apart, I was left absolutely disgusted by World Rugby’s actions and ineptitude in general.
I appreciate WR chairman Bill Beaumont has said a review into a restructuring will take place, but as per most things in WR’s archaic and outdated infrastructure, words are seldom followed by actions.
What will it take to level up the system and help these fantastic countries who are struggling? As a supporter I want to see some of our favourite teams from the past be able to compete again at the top level where they have previously s...
