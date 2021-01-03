Miscellaneous

Postpone the Lions

SURELY now is the time to act as it is clear this pandemic will not be under control any time soon.
The responsible governing bodies should consider the postponement of the Lions tour until 2022 and the rescheduling of the Six Nations to the summer at earliest to allow fans to return and revenue to roll in, and give people something to look forward to.
Phil Robson

