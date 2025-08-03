Connect with us

Why miss MCG magic?

THE atmosphere in the MCG for the second Test was one of the most supercharged I can recall anytime anywhere. The stadium is huge, steeped in sporting history, and yet the sight-lines all around Melbourne’s 100,000 capacity oval were excellent. It was also clear from the music, pyrotechnics, and lighting, that those running the show had true big event expertise.
The only problem is that the MCG, Australia’s greatest sporting venue, will not be feature in the 2027 Rugby World Cup because the MCG did not take part in the bid process. Makes you wonder why Rugby Australia did...

