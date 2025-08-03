Latest News
Big Red morphs into Big Chicken
British and Irish Lions: Andy Farrell looks poised for a repeat in 2029
Andy Farrell watched his Lions go down 22-12 to Australia in their final game...
Gilpin: World Cup will be competitive
■By ADAM HATHAWAY WORLD Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin has hit back claims that...
I’ve learnt new way to play, says Russell
FINN Russell has proved yet again he is the man for the big occasion...
Rees-Zammit is on his way home
WALES and Lions wing Louis Rees-Zammit is returning to rugby union 18 months after...