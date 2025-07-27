Connect with us

Latest News

Intruder who left the best

THANKS very much to the intruder who invaded TRP’s hotel room on Thursday when we were on duty at Xavier College in Melbourne for the Lions team announcement. They say that crime does not pay, and in this case it was hardly worth the risk.
The clueless burglar left a tablet undisturbed, thankfully so we can still watch the England v India Test series, but ransacked the fridge.
For the record, a four-pack of Victoria Bitter, an opened packet of ham, two cartons of milk, a large bar of chocolate, half a packet of butter and a couple of emergency ready meals, for late finishes af...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Latest News