Super Rygbi Cymru’s Biggest Mistake: Ignoring Pontypridd RFC

By Pete Ryan

A multitude comes to mind when we consider iconic grassroots clubs in Wales. The likes of Bridgend, Neath, and Llandovery have all paved incredible legacies in rugby union.

Few clubs are more integral to Welsh rugby than Pontypridd. The club has a rich history, with many phenomenal talents passing through its clubhouse.

Pontypridd is not just an essential team but a beacon of pride and respect, with a legacy so great that the landscape of Welsh rugby would look different if they weren’t successful.

The new Super Rygbi Cymru competition feels incomplete without including the mighty Pontypridd, a club that has contributed much to the sport.

An Iconic Welsh Town

Pontypridd is a prominent place in the Rhondda Valleys and is a vital town in South Wales. The town’s name in English translates to “bridge by the earthen house,” which is symbolic of ‘The Old Bridge’ that spans the River Taff.

Designed by William Edwards, the bridge was central to the town’s identity until 1856. The town was called Newbridge because of Edwards’ structure. Like many towns in the country’s south, Pontypridd was revitalised by the Industrial Revolution.

Coal was in high demand, and places like Pontypridd were prosperous. This is because it was the main market town for the Valleys, which had rich mining reserves.

Yet, the town was also an area of songs and poems. One famous singer to come out of there is Tom Jones, a well-known artist from Wales.

However, it is also the birthplace of “Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau,” the Welsh national anthem. Pontypridd holds a very special place in Welsh culture.

The town perfectly represents Welsh values, and the country has a symbiotic relationship with it. Unsurprisingly, Pontypridd RFC has become a formidable force in Welsh rugby.

A Club That Stands the Test of Time

For Pontypridd, it all started in the Butchers Arms pub in 1876 as a small group formed the town’s rugby team.

That group wouldn’t have been able to comprehend the success Pontypridd would go on to relish.

Four years after that weekend in the Butchers Arms, they gathered alongside nine fellow teams in the Tenby Hotel in Swansea to discuss forming a rugby union for Wales, which is now known as the Welsh Rugby Union.

A key figure in the club’s history is Edward Llewelyn Treharne, a 19-year-old wonderkid who studied medicine while competing for the mighty Pontypridd.

His talent was notable nationally, as he represented his country in their first-ever international match against rivals England on February 19th, 1881.

Every rugby team has a ground they call home: Cardiff plays at the Arms Park, Bridgend at Brewery Field, and Llandovery at Church Bank when welcoming visitors.

These grounds are synonymous with the clubs’ heritage. Of course, Sardis Road is now the home of Pontypridd, but that wasn’t always the case in the early stages of the club’s existence.

They didn’t have a permanent home. They played on various pitches, including Ynysangharad Park and Trallwn Fields.

The club had to be scrappy and resourceful to establish their presence in the Welsh game without a place to call home.

However, in 1908, Ynysangharad Park became the club’s permanent home, and for the next 66 years, it was the fortress of the Ponty army.

There were many key figures in the early years of Pontypridd. Of course, Treharne was the first international to come from the valley.

He was followed by Tom Williams, the second player from the team to achieve such a notable feat, who would go on to be vice president of the WRU committee.

Duncan McGregor led Pontypridd in 1906/07, and McGregor was also a key member of Scotland in 1907, helping contribute to their Triple Crown campaign. These players laid the foundation for future generations of sensational talent.

World War One was a monumental event that impacted millions globally, and Pontypridd RFC was no exception.

The club faced dark times without a home ground, equipment, and funds. However, under the leadership of D.G. Williams, the club’s strong leader at the time, they led the efforts to rebuild the once-thriving club.

The club recovered and found stability after the challenging years; however, history repeated itself during World War Two. Despite these setbacks, Pontypridd RFC’s determination and spirit remained unbroken — a testament to the club’s resilience.

Pontypridd faced its challenges post-World War Two. Ynysangharad, a once-formidable fortress, was left a shell of its former glory.

Instead of changing, the team would get their kit in the swimming baths, which were only a stone’s throw from the grounds.

Fans often lacked comfort due to limited seating. This did not deter the Ponty community from rallying together, showcasing their unwavering support for their beloved team.

The 1960/61 season marked a new era for Pontypridd, as they opened a new clubhouse that would be the heartbeat of the community and a place to debrief after the game.

This would start a positive patch in the club’s history. Under the captaincy of Eddie Jones, Pontypridd would reach the summit for the first time and win their first championship in the 1963/64 season, establishing themselves as a top contender in the Welsh game.

Golden Era

Nearly a decade later came a five-year stretch known as the club’s golden age. Pontypridd won the Western Mail Championship three times and the Merit Table once.

From a statistician’s perspective, their tremendous season could be summed up by the win rate of 85% across six years.

In the 1978/79 season, they reached the Welsh Cup for the first time but narrowly lost out to their future Celtic Warriors partners in Bridgend.

Like many teams of that era, Pontypridd welcomed many touring sides to Sardis Road, including a narrow defeat to Australia.

As Welsh rugby transformed into a league format, Pontypridd RFC, under the leadership of Clive Jones, was tasked with revitalising the club with a focus on fitness, self-belief, and speed. Jones laid the foundations for future success.

Under coach Dennis John, they won the 1996/97 league and reached the Welsh Cup final, where they lifted the trophy Bridgend had denied them almost a decade earlier.

These achievements showcased the club’s competitive spirit and potential to succeed in the Super Rygbi Cymru competition.

Modern Legends

In the following years, Pontypridd would achieve much more success, and players within their ranks would go on to do memorable things in Welsh rugby.

For example, Neil Jenkins became one of Wales’ top scorers with 1,049 points. Martyn Williams would be synonymous with the seven jersey.

Current Cardiff defence coach Gethin Jenkins’ roots run firmly through Sardis Road, as he was one of the club’s most notable alumni.

Many more talents are expected to come through the club and continue its status as one of the premier teams in the Welsh game.

The Team Today and Its Exclusion from the SRC

When the SRC was announced, it stirred curiosity, promising a new path between semi-pro grit and the professional game.

Historic teams such as Bridgend, Cardiff, and Newport were announced. Many people also expected Ponty to be called up, but it wasn’t meant to be.

As we’ve established, when it comes to history in Welsh rugby, you can’t get much better than Pontypridd — making it all the more surprising that they were one of the ten teams excluded from the new competition.

Today’s team possesses the tools to succeed in the SRC and is ripe with talent. Pontypridd, led by Cally James, sits second in the Welsh Premiership.

However, their cup victory in the capital was a triumph that etched itself into the club’s legacy, bringing glory and silverware back to Sardis Road.

Even though they are in second place, sitting behind Merthyr, the cup victory shows Pontypridd know how to win.

A club of such stature and history belongs at the summit of Welsh grassroots, and the SRC should have been part of their journey.

It’s not a simple decision. While Pontypridd has a strong claim, every team currently in the SRC carries its own legacy and a close connection with the regions.

Each team stands for something — Cardiff, Newport, and Bridgend, woven into the fabric of Welsh rugby.

RGC brings something rare: a voice from the north, a presence no other club matches. Every jersey tells a story. Still, one chapter feels missing; Pontypridd belongs.

Pontypridd has a sensational history, pedigree, unbreakable support, and consistently strong attendance.

Given Pontypridd’s proud history, loyal following, and track record of producing top talent, their omission from the SRC is more than surprising — it’s a massive missed opportunity.

Leaving out Pontypridd doesn’t sit right. They should be there. Full stop.