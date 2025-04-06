Fijian captain fails to make appearance

PETER JACKSON

THE MAN TRULY IN THE KNOW

IN the natural world of all things ornithological, the sighting of an Osprey amounts to breaking news. Regrettably, fans of the Swansea-based rugby species have abandoned hope of ever spotting the one flown in from the north of England.

Ospreys heralded Waisea Nayacalevu’s signing from Sale on February 24, as cover for the injured Owen Watkin, with a fanfare of trumpets, lauding the veteran Fiji captain as ‘a walking highlight reel, a destructive ball-carrier’ etc etc.

The man himself said it was ‘a real honour&#x...