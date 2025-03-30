Hookers allowed to bend law

LAST weekend, Austin Healey made a very good point in commentary, concerning lineouts which he termed “the law of unfortunate consequences”.

It has been a long standing bug bear of mine that when a hooker takes a lineout and throws directly to the prop standing 5m away, it is never thrown in correctly to the centre of the lineout. If it was, the prop would catch the ball to his side but it is invariably aimed directly at him. The officials very rarely penalise this contravention of the laws. However, as the defending team cannot jump in these circumstances, under the new...