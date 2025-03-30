Dangers of not jumping at lineout

CHRIS Hewett’s article stating that a hooker’s try from a 5m lineout is all but inevitable and indefensible was an interesting look at a problem in the game. However, I believe that there is another factor at play.

Frequently teams choose not to compete when defending opposition throws. The rationale behind this is to prepare to drive the team who then secures possession backwards. But the logic is flawed.

A lineout is a dynamic phase with jumpers exploding into the air supported by behemoth props and flankers who bind immediately and start to drive. The defending team,...