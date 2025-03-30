Time to move on, and build game

Letters
I PRAY for more stability in this great game of ours now we have finally reached a conclusion to this SGM debacle.
I am pleased that Resolution 2 to expedite governance reform in the English game, was overwhelmingly supported at the meeting.
Teams below the professional tiers are badly in need of greater financial assistance.
I hope they now get it, and that having survived this vote of no-confidence CEO Bill Sweeney can unite English rugby, strengthen the grassroots game and encourage more kids to play.
Geoff Thomas
THE result of Thurday’s SGM should come as no su...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login