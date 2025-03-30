Time to move on, and build game

Letters

I PRAY for more stability in this great game of ours now we have finally reached a conclusion to this SGM debacle.

I am pleased that Resolution 2 to expedite governance reform in the English game, was overwhelmingly supported at the meeting.

Teams below the professional tiers are badly in need of greater financial assistance.

I hope they now get it, and that having survived this vote of no-confidence CEO Bill Sweeney can unite English rugby, strengthen the grassroots game and encourage more kids to play.

Geoff Thomas

