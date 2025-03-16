We’d go to war for each other -Galligan

■By BEN JAYCOCK

Striding out: Rosie Galligan in action for Saracens

SARACENS will have the unusual scenario of preparing for today’s final in their visiting changing room but director of rugby Alex Austerberry says playing at their home ground gives his side a major lift.

Having finished runners up in the league table, Gloucester-Hartpury are deemed to have home advantage despite the match being played at Sarries’ StoneX Stadium.

“I’ve said to the players it is a neutral venue that we know very well, it’s going to have the north London cr...