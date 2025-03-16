Daley-McLean: Champions have the edge

KATY Daley-McLean is backing Gloucester-Hartpury to secure an unprecedented threepeat today and cement themselves as the greatest English club rugby side in the modern era.

The 116-cap former England fly-half is eagerly anticipating the battle of the two Test 10s as Wales star Lleucu George faces off against Saracens’ Red Roses stand-off Zoe Harrison.

Daley-McLean believes it’s advantage George in that match up due to her symbiotic partnership with scrum-half Natasha Hunt.

She told The Rugby Paper: “We know both George and Harrison can kick a ball and on a dry, ...