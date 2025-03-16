France in seventh heaven

■By BRYN PALMER
France................... 35pts
Tries: Moefana 18, 62; Bielle-Biarrey 43, Ramos 57 Conversions: Ramos 18, 44, 58
Scotland ............ 16pts
Penalties: Ramos 4, 26, 39
Triy: Graham 29 Conversion: Russell 30 Penalties: Russell 21, 36, 51
FRANCE overcame a spirited Scotland display in a breathless finale in Paris to secure a record-equalling seventh Six Nations title – drawing level with England – and their first since 2022.
The favourites knew any sort of win would be enough despite England's earlier crushing win over Wales and Louis ...
