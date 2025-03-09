DREAM TEAM

JOSH MCNALLY, THE CARDIFF, RAF AND FORMER ENGLAND, BATH, LONDON IRISH, LONDON WELSH & HENLEY LOCK, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST...

1. Beno Obano – Insane scrummaging ability. He hits very, very hard and runs over/ through people. Huge for Bath, it’s a travesty he hasn’t got more England caps.

2. Dave Porecki – So underrated in the Premiership when he was Irish. But he has pushed on to captain Australia. Can’t wait to see him against the Lions in the summer.

3. Thomas du Toit – Very little introduction is required. H...