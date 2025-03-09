Scotland survive spirited Wales revival

■ By BRENDAN GALLAGHER

Scotland ........................... 35pts

Tries: Kinghorn 5, 48; Jordan 11, 33; Graham 27

Conversions: Russell 6, 12, 28, 34, 49

Wales ................................. 29pts

Tries: Murray 24, B Thomas 61, Teddy Williams 68, Llewellyn 84

Conversions: Evans 62, 69, 84

Penalty: Anscombe 3

SCOTLAND – so accomplished for the first 50 minutes but so miserably poor for the final half hour – made heavy weather of beating a Wales team that refused to go quietly.

Still it was the win they desperately needed to partially rescue a campaign t...