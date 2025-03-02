Stuart proving his true worth, says Robinson

By JON NEWCOMBE

Improving: Prop Will Stuart in action for England

FORMER England boss and current Bath coach Andy Robinson believes consistency of selection is bringing the best out of the Will Stuart.

The 28-year-old has started England’s last nine Tests and will become the first player to make 10-plus straight appearances as the starting tighthead since Dan Cole managed an incredible 24 on the bounce – from the eve of Rugby World Cup 2015 through to the end of the 2017 Six Nations – if he’s selected in the No.3 jersey against Italy.

Boss: Andy Robins...