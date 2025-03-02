England’s critics hit by Sinfield broadside

Sinfield: We must get balancing act right

By ADAM HATHAWAY

KEVIN Sinfield has hit back at critics of England’s style of play declaring they are in it to win it after a year of near misses.

The assistant coach watched from the stands as Steve Borthwick’s side lost seven out of 12 last year including a run of agonisingly close reverses.

Of England’s last 19 games, 15 have finished with a margin of seven points or fewer and the

Red Rosers made a habit of coming off second best in tight games.

They bucked the trend with two single-point wins in rounds two and thre...