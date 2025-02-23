Skivington coup as Byrne signs for Gloucester

GLOUCESTER have signed 22-cap Ireland flyhalf Ross Byrne for next season.

In his 177 games for the province, the 29-yearold Dubliner has accumulated 1,156 points in his 10 years at Leinster – the third highest tally of any player – winning four URC titles and being named in the team of the season twice.

Gloucester director of rugby George Skivington said: “Leinster is quite rightly recognised as a breeding ground for lots of quality players, and Ross is one of the best players they’ve produced over the last decade.

“It’s rare to come across ...