Promotion-relegation gridlock clogging up the works

TO those 30 or so RFU Council members who are gnashing their teeth and wailing about how the English game can possibly survive if the SGM on March 27 brings about a temporary leadership vacuum at Twickenham, don’t worry.

There’s nothing doing, because most of the crucial issues facing English rugby union will remain in the stasis that they have approved by backing the retention of Bill Sweeney as chief executive.

However, if they were to act on behalf of the RFU member clubs they are meant to represent, they would demand why promotion-relegation is still undecided six m...