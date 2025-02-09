DREAM TEAM

JOE SNOW, THE FORMER EXETER, COVENTRY & TAUNTON SCRUM-HALF, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST...
1. Alec Hepburn – His ability to pass off both hands, pick and go around the ruck and lock down a scrum makes him a rare breed. 2. Jordon Poole – Has an insatiable work rate and will to succeed. His leadership and ability to bust through tackles like a bowling ball is game-changing at times. Played with him at both the Chiefs and Coventry. 3. Marcus Street – His work rate and extras on the training pitch at Exeter, and in the gym is up there with t...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login