Wales finally end their away day blues as Fasti fluffs his lines

■By GEORGE WELLBELOVE

Italy .......................18pts

Tries: Ducros 15, Casartelli 39 Conversion: Fasti 40

Penalties: Fasti 1, 54

Wales ................... 20pts

Tries: Bowen 24, Thomas 30, 49 Conversion: Ford 50

Penalty: Ford 69

FOR the first time in five years, Wales U20s won an away fixture in the Six Nations.

Wales’ last away Six Nations win came against England back in 2020 and this victory did not come easily.

Italy caused them lots of problems and could have stolen victory had Roberto Fasti kicked a penalty in the dying seconds.

As it was, Harri Ford was W...