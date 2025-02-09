Care: It would be amazing to finish with another trophy

By BEN JAYCOCK

DANNY Care still has fire in the belly to win another title with Harlequins. Care, 38, is the all-time appearance holder at Quins and has lifted two Premiership titles since joining the club in 2006 from Leeds.

The former England scrum-half, who retired from Test duty on 101 caps after last season’s Six Nations, recently signed a contract extension to continue playing next season.

He told The Rugby Paper: “I’d never give it up unless I felt like I couldn’t do it anymore and didn’t enjoy it. I still really enjoy it and hopefully, I ca...