We’re still in the race, says Ramm

■By JON NEWCOMBE

Up for it: James Ramm playing for Northampton

PICTURE: Getty Images

JAMES Ramm insists defending Premiership champions Northampton haven’t given up their title just yet, despite being nine points off the play-off places with just seven games of the season to go.

Last weekend’s lastgasp 22-19 defeat at Harlequins has left them with a mountain to climb and they are down in eighth place in the table.

At the same stage of the season in 2023/24, Saints were top after 11 games and had bagged 39 points – 13 more than they have now.

“...