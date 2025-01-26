Gatland will be hoping history can repeat itself

SIX NATIONS 2025
WALES
Paul Rees reports on a team desperate to turn things right around after last year’s wooden spoon
WARREN Gatland was gungho at the Six Nations launch, saying that anyone who wrote offhis side’s chances of winning the tournament did so at their own peril. He would say that, wouldn’t he, to cite Llanelli-born Mandy Rice-Davies, but after last year’s whitewash and 12 consecutive defeats in all, the only way, surely, is up.
Wales start in Paris on Friday night. If France play as most of their clubs did in the group stage of the Champions...
