Damian Penaud in the mood to break his ducks for France

By Peter Jackson - The man truly in the know

Flying high: Damian Penaud scoring for France against Ireland during last year’s Six Nations

PICTURE: Getty Images

Of all the sequential figures generated by Damian Penaud’s blitz of the record book, one set of numbers stands out from the rest: 0 1 0 0 0 0.

They add up to the sum total of tries scored in his last six Tests for France, from the World Cup quarter-final against South Africa through last year’s Six Nations: five blanks interrupted by one touchdown, in a lost cause against Ireland. Perhaps Fabien Galthie thought of all those zeroes...