Ulster add to the red faces

ULSTER shipped nine tries at Toulouse, six at home to Bordeaux and six more at Leicester, losing all three by an aggregate score of 139-50. Too many have found too many ways of belittling the credibility of the Champions Cup but nobody can have done so quite as absurdly as Ulster.

They managed to sneak into the last 16 thanks to the largesse of the one opponent with a capacity for conceding tries in greater quantity than Ireland’s northern province. Despite another 50-point plus implosion, Exeter managed another absurdity, their first point for a fourth try snatched in between ...