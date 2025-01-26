Six of the best who deserved a chance during the Six Nations

Thinking Allowed by Chris Hewett

A great rugby coach is rarer than radium, as England have discovered in recent decades. Precious few people are blessed with the emotional intelligence to make simultaneous sense of Jonny Wilkinson and Dylan Hartley, let alone plot a course through the political jungle of Twickenham while coming up with fresh ways of stopping a cast of thousands going stir-crazy in the spirit-crushing confines of outer Bagshot. The ideal candidate? Part-Sigmund Freud, part-Peter Mandelson, part-Cameron Mackintosh.

Which is not the end of the story, for a coach could be all ...