Rob Howley stays with Wales but no room for Alex King

Rob Howley will resume his role of Wales attack coach in the Six Nations with Alex King taking no part.

King, 50, was appointed by Wales head coach Warren Gatland in December 2022 after Stephen Jones departed. No reason has been given by the WRU for King’s absence.

Former Wales prop Adam Jones has joined the backroom staffon a secondment from Harlequins. Psychology specialist Andy McCann has also been appointed for the tournament. Mike Forshaw and Neil Jenkins continue in their defence and skills roles.

Howley returned to the Wales set-up in December 2023 as a technical coach after serving a...