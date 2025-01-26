Fears that BBC will lose Six Nations

By Peter Jackson

Fears are growing within the BBC that this year’s Six Nations will bring an end to their historic televising of the world’s oldest annual international tournament.

The 15-match championship kicks off on Friday with the organisers still to finalise a new deal for broadcasting rights which they believe is worth £ 100m a year – £10m more than the joint BBC-ITV contract expiring in March.

“There is now a real risk that the BBC will be frozen out,’’ an executive involved in previous negotiations told The Rugby Paper yesterday.

“The likelihood of BBC and ITV being given the go-ah...