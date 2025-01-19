Banahan tribute to ‘superb’ Watson

By JON NEWCOMBE

FORMER England international Matt Banahan has hailed Anthony Watson as the ‘ultimate team man’ and a ‘true professional’ who had an unparalleled ability to beat defenders oneon-one.

Watson announced his retirement from pro rugby at the age of just 30 on Friday, bringing the curtain down on a career that saw him play 56 times for England and tour twice with the Lions in addition to playing for London Irish, Bath and Leicester at club level.

When fit, his best days came in the blue, black and white of Bath, where he made 122 appearances and ...