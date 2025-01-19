Dupont return to main stage

SCRUM-HALF Antoine Dupont will take part in his first Six Nations since 2023 after missing last year’s competition to prepare for the Paris Olympics, where he won a Sevens gold meda.

Fly-half Romain Ntamack also returns having missed the last two Six Nations through injury, having been unable to play for France since August, 2023.

Fly-half Matthieu Jalibert also makes his comeback to the squad after skipping the last two Tests of France’s autumn series last November.

Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou, who were the subject of rape allegations last summer, have been named in t...