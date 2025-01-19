Anthony Watson: I had to quit, I was in so much pain

By Paul Rees

As Anthony Watson trudged off five minutes into the second-half in Leicester’s match at Sale in December, he knew deep down that his career was over.

The 30-year-old wing, who won 56 England caps and played in five Tests for the Lions, had been plagued by a back injury all year and it had not responded to surgery or a series of injections.

“The decision to retire was forced on me,” said Watson, who started his career at London Irish before moving to Bath.

“I am grateful it was done that way because I know what I am like and would have pushed myself to the nth degree, risking wh...