‘Je ne regrette rien’: Lewis Ludlam loving life at Toulon

Adam Hathaway

Lewis Ludlam insists he will return to Northampton one day but has no regrets about leaving the town or England behind for now.

The flanker, who won 25 caps for his nation, has waved goodbye to his international career for the time being. He signed for Toulon at the start of the season and has not looked back since.

And why would he with recovery sessions done on the beach in the south of France, the stunning countryside, and the fanatical local support.

It is a far cry from the East Midlands for the 29-year-old as he attempts to fill the beloved boots of Jonny Wilkinson and C...