Brown: We all love the Friday night lights

■By BEN JAYCOCK

LEEDS Tykes hooker Adam Brown has urged National League clubs to put on more Friday night fixtures following the success of his side’s visits to Headingley.

Two matches in National Two North were played on Friday, December 20, in the final round before the Christmas break. The Sheffield derby and Leeds’ meeting with Otley at Headingley combined to draw 2,805 spectators through the gates across Yorkshire – an impressive return for a football-dominated county.

Brown, 24, says the excitement levels for a Friday night fixture exceed the feelin...