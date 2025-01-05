Glorious Gerald,a man of true class

PETER JACKSON

THE MAN TRULY IN THE KNOW

EVERY now and then, Gerald Davies would take a stroll through the rare old times when Wales grabbed history by both hands and swept it off on a merry medley of Five Nations ragtime.

Of all the places and times when Wales ran riot, one never failed to bring the broadest smile to his face: The Parc des Princes, Saturday January 18, 1975. To those of us fortunate enough to have been there, the outrageous events of that day seem as fresh in the memory as though they happened last week never mind 50 years ago.

In a week when the King proclaimed t...