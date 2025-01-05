Sharp: It’s been toughest season ever at Saracens

■By BEN JAYCOCK

LOTTE Sharp says Saracens are enduring the most difficult campaign since she joined the club 10 years ago but stresses they have to continue building momentum in a truncated PWR.

Sharp, 29, previously captained Sarries to three Premier 15s titles with the club’s last success coming in 2021/22. They were beaten semi-finalists last year by Bristol and after a strong start to the season winning their first four, their campaign unravelled with backto-back defeats in November against title challengers Exeter and Harlequins.

Sarries were well beaten in Decemb...